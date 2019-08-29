For the best tasting chocolate protein milkshake, this should be your go-to recipe. At only 119 calories, this protein shake will satisfy both your sweet tooth and your protein craving following a tough workout. The stevia (or your own favorite zero- or no-calorie sweetener) takes the bitterness out of the cocoa powder while still keeping the calorie count as low as possible. This chocolate protein milkshake is weight loss made easy!
Pro tip: Drink this milkshake promptly after making it, as the longer it sits the thinner it will become!
Recipe: Skinny Chocolate Protein Milkshake
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 milkshake
Ingredients
½ cup unsweetened almond milk
1 scoop chocolate protein powder
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite zero- or no-calorie sweetener)
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup ice cubes
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth, and serve immediately.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 milkshake)
Calories: 119
Calories from fat: 32
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 253mg
Carbohydrates: 6g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 18g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.