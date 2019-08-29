For the best tasting chocolate protein milkshake, this should be your go-to recipe. At only 119 calories, this protein shake will satisfy both your sweet tooth and your protein craving following a tough workout. The stevia (or your own favorite zero- or no-calorie sweetener) takes the bitterness out of the cocoa powder while still keeping the calorie count as low as possible. This chocolate protein milkshake is weight loss made easy!

Pro tip: Drink this milkshake promptly after making it, as the longer it sits the thinner it will become!

Recipe: Skinny Chocolate Protein Milkshake

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 milkshake

Ingredients

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite zero- or no-calorie sweetener)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup ice cubes

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 milkshake)

Calories: 119

Calories from fat: 32

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 253mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 18g

SmartPoints: 2

