Mix up your traditional mashed or baked potatoes with my Skinny Chipotle Mashed Potatoes recipes! The chipotle peppers in this dish offer up the most fab color and bold flavor without being too hot to handle! The peppers are totally balanced out by the light sour cream and skim milk used to mash the potatoes. This is such an easy addition to traditional mashed potatoes, but it makes a delicious difference! Use these as a side dish with your favorite grilled chicken recipes. I especially love the flavor combined with my Skinny Barbecue Chicken Kabobs.

Recipe: Skinny Chipotle Mashed Potatoes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2½ lbs russet potatoes (about 5-6 small potatoes or 3-4 medium potatoes)

½ cup reduced-fat sour cream

½ cup skim milk

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

1 Tbsp chopped chipotle peppers in adobe sauce

½ tsp salt

Instructions

Wash potatoes and slice into chunks. Add potatoes and garlic to medium-size stock pan. Cover potatoes with water and cook on medium-high heat for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes have softened. Drain potatoes and add to a large bowl. Using a potato masher, mash potatoes. Add light sour cream, skim milk, salt and chopped chipotle peppers in adobe sauce to mashed potatoes. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, mix potatoes until creamy. Adjust potatoes with additional salt and pepper.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 180

Fat: 2g

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 6g

Protein: 5g

Sugars: 6g

Sodium: 505mg

WWP+: 4

