Anyone have a “Meat +Potatoes” kind of guy in their life? If so, this recipe is for you! Our Skinny Chili Cheese Potatoes make a super simple dinner that doesn’t call for many ingredients, and chances are you already have most of them on hand! The best part though… This dinner is made to satisfy husbands out there who wouldn’t know a vegetable if it walked up to them and shook their hand! For more husband-approved dinners, try our Skinny Beef Casserole or our Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas!

Recipe: Skinny Chili Cheese Potatoes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ½ potato + 1 cup chili

Ingredients

4 medium-size russet potatoes

2 (14.5-ounce cans no salt added diced tomatoes

2 (16-ounce) cans chili beans

1 pound lean ground beef (90/10)

1 yellow or white onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Wash and pierce potatoes with fork. Place potatoes in microwave safe dish and microwave on high for 5 minutes. Turn them over and microwave for another 3 to 5 minutes. If still hard in the middle, microwave in additional 1-minute burst until cooked through. Meanwhile, in a medium-size skillet, brown ground beef over medium-high heat for about 5 to 8 minutes or until it is no longer pink. Drain and set aside. Using the same skillet, brown onion and garlic on medium-low heat for about 3 to 5 minutes. In a large sauce pan on medium heat, add diced tomatoes, chili beans, ground beef, onions, minced garlic and seasonings. Cook until well heated, about 10 minutes. Stir occasionally. To serve, slice potatoes in half, length wise. Place one half of a potato on a plate and cover with 1 cup chili. Top with optional toppings if desired and enjoy!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (½ potato + 1 cup chili):

Calories: 231

Calories from fat: 27

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 30mg

Sodium: 509mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 18g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 6

3.1