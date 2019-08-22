We love a good chicken salad recipe, but sometimes finding a great-tasting and healthy chicken salad recipe is a challenge! Most of the recipes you come across taste good, but are loaded with fat and calories.

Our recipe for chicken salad is definitely on the lighter side, but it doesn’t skimp on flavor. This Skinny Chicken Salad recipe is packed with seedless grapes, crunchy pecans and just the right amount of creaminess. Try it on a low-carb, high-fiber wrap, or just on its own for a delicious lunch! Add additional fruit or chopped onions to make it your own.

Pro tips:

Cook a large batch of our Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken each Sunday to cut down on cook and meal prep time. This weekly habit saves so much time in the kitchen and ensures you have a substantial base for a variety of delicious and skinny meals. Check out our Skinny Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken recipe here!

For lunch or dinner, eat this as an open-faced sandwich on a piece of whole-wheat toast with a side of fresh cut fruit.

For a light snack, eat this on reduced-fat Wheat Thins, or eat it in a lettuce wrap.

Make it ahead of time and keep in the fridge for up to five days (including the day you made it) and have lunch packed for a few days of the week!

Recipe: Skinny Chicken Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 7 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 dried bay leaves

½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup red seedless grapes, cut in half lengthwise (20 grapes)

½ cup coarsely chopped unsalted, raw pecans (34 pecans)

1 cup diced celery (about 3 stalks)

Instructions

Place the chicken in a pot large enough to it all, and fill the pot with enough chicken broth to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add bay leaves, and if desired, fresh parsley stems and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the cooking liquid comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reaches 165℉. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside. While the chicken is cooling, prepare the dressing in a large mixing bowl by whisking together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, honey, salt, and black pepper in a large mixing bowl. Add the grapes, pecans, celery, and cooled chicken to the bowl, and gently toss all of the ingredients together. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 223

Calories from fat: 89

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 59mg

Sodium: 427mg

Carbohydrates: 13g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 10g

Protein: 24g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.