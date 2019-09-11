There’s nothing like your grandma’s chicken noodle soup for a classic bowl of comfort food when you’re feeling under the weather. If your grandma is like our grandma, however, that soup could do more harm than good! That’s why we’ve reworked the classic recipe into a low-calorie, low-fat version. Our recipe even is a good source of fiber and protein!

Recipe: Skinny Chicken Noodle Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 dried bay leaves

2 cups carrots, chopped (about 4-6 medium)

2 cups celery, chopped (about 6 stalks)

1 small onion, diced

Two, 32-ounce container Pacific® Organic Low Sodium Chicken Broth

10 ounces whole-wheat egg noodles, uncooked

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

Instructions

In a medium stockpot, bring enough water to cover the chicken to a boil. Add a bay leaf and the chicken, then bring back up to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer covered for 15 minutes, flipping over at the halfway mark. The internal temperature should read 165º F. Discard the bay leaves and reserve the chicken on a plate until cool enough to touch, cut into ½-inch cubes and set aside. Heat a medium stockpot over medium-heat. Add the oil, carrots, celery and onions and cook for about 6-8 minutes until they begin to get soft. Add the broth and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook the vegetables for about 15-20 minutes, until soft. Add the cooked chicken, dry pasta, 2 dried bay leaves, salt, black pepper, fresh parsley, oregano and thyme, and cook for an additional 8-10 minutes, or until the noodles are cooked. Remove the 2 bay leaves, and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cups)

Calories: 293

Calories from fat: 30

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 66mg

Sodium: 500mg

Carbohydrates: 42g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 33g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.