This fun layered casserole incorporates fresh tomatoes and cilantro rather than canned products. If your family wants to put their own twist on it, and bulk it up more, you can add to the protein levels by adding pinto beans in addition to the black beans.

Recipe: Skinny Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45-50 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ⅛ of casserole

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 cups low sodium chicken broth

2 dried bay leaves

1(10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, small dice

2 tsp minced garlic

1 (15.25-ounce) can reduced-sodium whole corn kernels, drained

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10-ounce) can Ro*Tel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

2 tsp cumin

⅛ tsp chili powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

6 low-carb, high fiber whole wheat tortillas (large size)

1 cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

2 Tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a medium stock pot, bring the chicken broth to a simmer. Add the chicken and bay leaves, and simmer covered for 15 minutes, flipping over at the halfway mark. The internal temperature should read 165ºF. Remove from the broth and reserve on a plate until cool enough to touch, then shred and set aside. Discard the bay leaves. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook for 6-8 minutes until the onions begin to soften. Stir in the corn, beans, Ro*Tel, cumin, chili powder, salt and black pepper. Stir in the reserved shredded chicken, and turn off the heat. Spread a thin layer (about ¼ cup) of the red enchilada sauce on the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Begin building the casserole by layering 2 tortillas, half of the chicken mixture, and ⅓ cup of cheese. Repeat by layering 2 more tortillas, ¼ cup of the enchilada sauce, the rest of the chicken mixture, another ⅓ cup of cheese. Finish by layering the 2 remaining tortillas, the remaining enchilada sauce, and the remaining cheese. Sprinkle the diced Roma tomatoes over the cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes, and garnish with the cilantro.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (⅛ of casserole)

Calories: 311

Calories from fat: 86

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 1079mg

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 16g

Sugar 7g

Protein: 41g

WWP+: 13

SmartPoints: 7

3.1