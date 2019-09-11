Recipe: Skinny Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu has never been so easy — or skinny! Our delicious recipe ditches the butter, flour and heavy whipping cream found in other recipes for a super skinny main course: One chicken breast is only 326 calories. And seeing that each chicken breast is stuffed with low-sodium ham and ultra thin sliced Swiss cheese, you’re definitely getting the biggest bang for your buck. Next time you need to impress the in-laws, this easy dish will be your go-to!

10-15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken breast

Ingredients

Four 4-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts

8 slices ultra thin sliced Swiss cheese

8 slices low sodium ham

1 cup Panko breadcrumbs

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 egg + 2 egg whites, beaten

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F, and spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. To stuff the chicken, slice along the long side of the breast, but do not cut all the way through. It will open up like a book. Place 2 slices of cheese and 2 slices ham in each breast, and fold the breast back over on itself to close it. Pour the beaten eggs in a shallow dish or bowl. In a small mixing bowl, combine the Panko, black pepper, garlic pepper and onion powder together. Dip the stuffed chicken breasts into the egg wash, then into the Panko mixture, and press the crumbs gently to adhere to all sides of the chicken. Place the chicken breasts into the prepared casserole dish and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165° F.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 chicken breast)

Calories: 326

Calories from fat: 96

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 154mg

Sodium: 787mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 44g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.