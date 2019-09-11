Chicken Cordon Bleu has never been so easy — or skinny! Our delicious recipe ditches the butter, flour and heavy whipping cream found in other recipes for a super skinny main course: One chicken breast is only 326 calories. And seeing that each chicken breast is stuffed with low-sodium ham and ultra thin sliced Swiss cheese, you’re definitely getting the biggest bang for your buck. Next time you need to impress the in-laws, this easy dish will be your go-to!Recipe: Skinny Chicken Cordon Bleu
10-15 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 chicken breast
Ingredients
- Four 4-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 8 slices ultra thin sliced Swiss cheese
- 8 slices low sodium ham
- 1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 egg + 2 egg whites, beaten
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350° F, and spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- To stuff the chicken, slice along the long side of the breast, but do not cut all the way through. It will open up like a book.
- Place 2 slices of cheese and 2 slices ham in each breast, and fold the breast back over on itself to close it.
- Pour the beaten eggs in a shallow dish or bowl.
- In a small mixing bowl, combine the Panko, black pepper, garlic pepper and onion powder together.
- Dip the stuffed chicken breasts into the egg wash, then into the Panko mixture, and press the crumbs gently to adhere to all sides of the chicken.
- Place the chicken breasts into the prepared casserole dish and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165° F.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 chicken breast)
Calories: 326
Calories from fat: 96
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 154mg
Sodium: 787mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 3g
Protein: 44g
SmartPoints: 7
