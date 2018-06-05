Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Save time on this recipe by using Bolthouse Farms Caesar Parmigiano Yogurt Dressing. Use 1/2 cup for the entire recipe or top each serving with 2 tablespoons of dressing for only 45 calories!

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Per Serving: 3 cups

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole wheat penne pasta, dry
  • 8 cups Romaine lettuce (approximately 2 heads)
  • 8 ounces rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 20 fat-free Caesar croutons
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ tablespoon minced garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon water

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions.
  2. Using a fork or your fingers, remove pieces of breast meat from the rotisserie chicken and place in a large bowl. Add Romaine lettuce, cooked pasta and cherry tomatoes and toss well.
  3. In a separate small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. When thoroughly mixed, pour over salad and toss lightly.
  4. Add 3 cups of salad per plate and top each with 5 croutons and ½ tablespoon Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 cups with dressing)

Calories: 336

Calories from fat: 30

Fat: 5g

Saturated fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 32mg

Sodium: 351mg

Carbohydrates: 50g

