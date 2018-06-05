Recipe: Skinny Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Save time on this recipe by using Bolthouse Farms Caesar Parmigiano Yogurt Dressing. Use 1/2 cup for the entire recipe or top each serving with 2 tablespoons of dressing for only 45 calories!
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Per Serving: 3 cups
Ingredients
- 8 ounces whole wheat penne pasta, dry
- 8 cups Romaine lettuce (approximately 2 heads)
- 8 ounces rotisserie chicken, shredded
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 20 fat-free Caesar croutons
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon water
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to package directions.
- Using a fork or your fingers, remove pieces of breast meat from the rotisserie chicken and place in a large bowl. Add Romaine lettuce, cooked pasta and cherry tomatoes and toss well.
- In a separate small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. When thoroughly mixed, pour over salad and toss lightly.
- Add 3 cups of salad per plate and top each with 5 croutons and ½ tablespoon Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 cups with dressing)
Calories: 336
Calories from fat: 30
Fat: 5g
Saturated fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 32mg
Sodium: 351mg
Carbohydrates: 50g
3.1