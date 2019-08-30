Our Skinny Chicken and Broccoli Casserole is the best! It’s easy! It’s fast! It’s filling! And for all its ease, it still looks, feels and tastes like a recipe that just came out of your grandma’s oven! This one is just too good! This is one to warm you up on a cold winter night and will keep the kids at the dinner table for seconds! If you are looking for more fun, family-pleasing casseroles packed with broccoli-cheese flavor, try our Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli!Recipe: Skinny Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: About 1 cup
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ingredients
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts
14.4 oz pkg frozen broccoli, broken apart
10.75 oz can Campbell’s Healthy Request Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
2 Tbsp light mayonnaise
½ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350° F. Lightly coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces.
Place pieces of chicken in a large skillet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray over medium-high heat until chicken is cooked through; about 7 minutes each side.
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, soup, broccoli and cheese; mix well.
Add chicken to broccoli mixture and stir until everything is coated evenly.
Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.
Sprinkle (optional) crumbled crackers over the top of the mixture.
Bake for 20-25 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (About 1 cup):
Calories: 305
Calories from fat: 78
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 62mg
Sodium: 647mg
Carbohydrates: 21g
Fiber: 9g
Sugar 9g
Protein: 32g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1