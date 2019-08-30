Our Skinny Chicken and Broccoli Casserole is the best! It’s easy! It’s fast! It’s filling! And for all its ease, it still looks, feels and tastes like a recipe that just came out of your grandma’s oven! This one is just too good! This is one to warm you up on a cold winter night and will keep the kids at the dinner table for seconds! If you are looking for more fun, family-pleasing casseroles packed with broccoli-cheese flavor, try our Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli!Recipe: Skinny Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: About 1 cup

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts

14.4 oz pkg frozen broccoli, broken apart

10.75 oz can Campbell’s Healthy Request Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

2 Tbsp light mayonnaise

½ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Lightly coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Place pieces of chicken in a large skillet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray over medium-high heat until chicken is cooked through; about 7 minutes each side. In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, soup, broccoli and cheese; mix well. Add chicken to broccoli mixture and stir until everything is coated evenly. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle (optional) crumbled crackers over the top of the mixture. Bake for 20-25 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (About 1 cup):

Calories: 305

Calories from fat: 78

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 62mg

Sodium: 647mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar 9g

Protein: 32g

SmartPoints: 8

3.1