Recipe: Skinny Cherry Pie Smoothie

By

This Skinny Cherry Pie Smoothie is perfect for a quick breakfast or easy mid-day snack.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 (6-ounce) container non-fat, cherry-flavored yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar-free maple syrup
  • ½ cup frozen cherries
  • ½ cup crushed ice
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 tablespoons granola
  • 2 fresh cherries, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

  1. In a blender, mix yogurt,maple syrup, cherries, ice and water until smooth.
  2. Pour into glass and top with granola and chopped cherries.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 232
Calories from fat: 10
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 119mg
Carbohydrates: 33g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 16g
Protein: 23g
SmartPoints: 7

