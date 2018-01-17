This Skinny Cherry Pie Smoothie is perfect for a quick breakfast or easy mid-day snack.
Recipe: Skinny Cherry Pie Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 (6-ounce) container non-fat, cherry-flavored yogurt
- 1 tablespoon sugar-free maple syrup
- ½ cup frozen cherries
- ½ cup crushed ice
- ¼ cup water
- 2 tablespoons granola
- 2 fresh cherries, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions
- In a blender, mix yogurt,maple syrup, cherries, ice and water until smooth.
- Pour into glass and top with granola and chopped cherries.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 232
Calories from fat: 10
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 119mg
Carbohydrates: 33g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 16g
Protein: 23g
SmartPoints: 7
