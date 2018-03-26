It’s girls night and we are serving up our low-calorie Skinny Cherry Martini made with Skinnygirl® White Cherry Vodka! You will love the taste of this sophisticated cocktail for only 139 calories!
Recipe: Skinny Cherry Martini
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 3 servings
Serving size: ⅔ cup
Ingredients
- 1 tsp sugar-free powdered cherry drink mix
- ¾ cup cold water
- ½ cup Skinnygirl® White Cherry Vodka
- ¾ cup diet black cherry soda
- 18 ice cubes
- 6 cherries
Instructions
- In a shaker, dissolve the drink mix into ¾ cup of cold water and stir thoroughly.
- Add Skinnygirl® White Cherry Vodka and shake well.
- Fill 3 martini glasses with 6 ice cubes each. Strain drink evenly into each glass (about ⅔ cup in each).
- Top each glass with an ¼ cup of cherry soda. Garnish each glass with 2 cherries on a skewer.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (⅔ cup)
Calories: 139
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 59mg
Carbohydrates: g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 7g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 1
3.1