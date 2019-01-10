Our Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas were such a huge hit with readers, that we thought we would make a different vegetarian version of the enchilada! Cottage cheese, ricotta cheese and shredded cheese fill these vegetarian wraps with a bunch of creamy, yummy goodness, while the jalapeño and green chilies brings that Mexican flavor kick! We adapted this recipe from Spark Recipes to make it easier and faster to prepare. These guys will give your fave Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas a run for their money!

Plus, the prep and cooking process is very simple, which is always an added benefit. These enchiladas will make your dinner rotation quite often…trust me!

Recipe: Skinny Cheese Enchiladas

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 enchiladas

Ingredients

2 (10-ounce) cans red enchilada sauce

½ cup low-fat cottage cheese

½ cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilis

8 La Tortilla Factory Low Carb, High Fiber Whole Wheat Tortillas, Original Size

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Pour 1 can of enchilada sauce in the bottom, and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, ½ cup of the shredded cheese, and the diced green chilis. Evenly fill each tortilla with about ¼ cup of the cheese mixture, roll, and place seam side down in the prepared baking dish. Pour the second can of enchilada sauce over the tortillas, cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the foil, top with the remaining ½ cup of shredded cheese and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 enchiladas)

Calories: 317

Calories from fat: 133

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 28mg

Sodium: 1578mg

Carbohydrates: 35g

Fiber: 16g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 25g

SmartPoints: 9

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.