This recipe represents everything that a sandwich should be: gooey, cheesy, creamy, toasty, and (most importantly) healthy! Caprese will transform an average grilled cheese into a guilt-free lunch even an Italian Nonni would approve of!

These babies are stuffed full of tomatoes and basil leaves for flavor and nutrition and toasted to perfection. The small smear of light butter and sprinkling of Parmesan cheese on the bread gives these sandwiches a delectable crunch that will be impossible to resist! And, the drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette over the sandwich adds just the right amount of tangy goodness to your lunch!

Recipe: Skinny Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

2 tablespoons light balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

8 slices whole wheat bread

4 tsp light butter (½ tsp for each bread slice)

2 tablespoons reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup low moisture, part-skim, shredded mozzarella cheese

12 tomato slices

½ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped (or to taste)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place tomato slices onto baking sheet. Drizzle balsamic vinegar, sea salt and pepper over tomatoes. Bake for 10-15 minutes. Meanwhile, spread ½ tsp light butter on one side of all 8 slices of bread. Sprinkle ½ tablespoon Parmesan cheese over 4 slices of bread on the buttered side. Use the back of a spoon to gently press the Parmesan cheese into the butter. When tomatoes come out of the oven, set aside and lightly coat 2 large skillets with nonstick cooking spray and set to medium-low heat. Put the 4 slices of bread with Parmesan butter side down in the heated skillets (2 in one pan, 2 in the other). Pile ¼ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese onto the bread. Add 3 tomatoes and 2 tablespoons of basil. Top with plain slices of bread, butter side up, so that you have 4 sandwiches. Cook until Parmesan side is golden brown. Flip the 4 sandwiches and cover both skillets with lids until the cheese is melted and both sides are golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Remove from skillet, cut each sandwich in half and plate. Drizzle optional light balsamic vinegar on tops.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 sandwich):

Calories: 288

Fat: 11g

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 5g

Protein: 18g

Sugars: 8g

WWP+: 8

