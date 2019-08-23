Recipe: Skinny Cajun Shrimp Skewers
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 12 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 3 shrimp, ½ zucchini cut into 4 slices, ¼ red pepper, ¼ yellow pepper, ¼ red onion
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp paprika
- ½ Tbsp garlic powder
- ½ Tbsp ground oregano
- ½ Tbsp ground thyme
- ½ Tbsp dried basil
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp Stevia
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 12 raw jumbo shrimp, peeled + deveined (keep tails on)
- 1 large red onion, peeled + quartered
- 2 zucchini, washed and cut into 8 thick slices each
- 1 red bell pepper, quartered
- 1 yellow bell pepper, quartered
- 1 lemon
- 5-6 wooden skewers
Instructions
- If using wooden skewers, soak 30 minutes prior to putting on the grill so they don’t burn.
- Heat your grill to medium-high heat.
- In a shallow bowl, mix ingredients for the Cajun Rub. Add shrimp and toss with hands, thoroughly coating each shrimp.
- Thread shrimp on their own skewers (6 per skewer), and veggies on their own skewers.
- Lightly coat skewers with nonstick cooking spray. Place veggies on hot grill. Cook for a total of 12 minutes, flipping halfway. Add shrimp halfway through cooking veggies (6 minutes in), flip over shrimp after 3 minutes. Squeeze juice from one lemon over the tops of the kabobs.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 shrimp, ½ zucchini cut into 4 slices, ¼ red pepper, ¼ yellow pepper, ¼ red onion)
Calories: 105
Calories from fat: 9
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 91mg
Sodium: 175mg
Carbohydrates: 10g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 3g
Protein: 33g
WWP+: 2
SmartPoints: 1
3.1