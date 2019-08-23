Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Cajun Shrimp Skewers

By

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 12 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 3 shrimp, ½ zucchini cut into 4 slices, ¼ red pepper, ¼ yellow pepper, ¼ red onion

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp paprika
  • ½ Tbsp garlic powder
  • ½ Tbsp ground oregano
  • ½ Tbsp ground thyme
  • ½ Tbsp dried basil
  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp Stevia
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 12 raw jumbo shrimp, peeled + deveined (keep tails on)
  • 1 large red onion, peeled + quartered
  • 2 zucchini, washed and cut into 8 thick slices each
  • 1 red bell pepper, quartered
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, quartered
  • 1 lemon
  • 5-6 wooden skewers

Instructions

  1. If using wooden skewers, soak 30 minutes prior to putting on the grill so they don’t burn.
  2. Heat your grill to medium-high heat.
  3. In a shallow bowl, mix ingredients for the Cajun Rub. Add shrimp and toss with hands, thoroughly coating each shrimp.
  4. Thread shrimp on their own skewers (6 per skewer), and veggies on their own skewers.
  5. Lightly coat skewers with nonstick cooking spray. Place veggies on hot grill. Cook for a total of 12 minutes, flipping halfway. Add shrimp halfway through cooking veggies (6 minutes in), flip over shrimp after 3 minutes. Squeeze juice from one lemon over the tops of the kabobs.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 shrimp, ½ zucchini cut into 4 slices, ¼ red pepper, ¼ yellow pepper, ¼ red onion)
Calories: 105
Calories from fat: 9
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 91mg
Sodium: 175mg
Carbohydrates: 10g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 3g
Protein: 33g
WWP+: 2
SmartPoints: 1

3.1

