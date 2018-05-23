Recipe: Skinny Broccoli Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ingredients
- 2 heads broccoli, cut into small florets
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into small florets
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- ½ small red onion, diced
- ¾ cup reduced-salt green olives
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup classic ranch yogurt dressing
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine the broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onion, olives, tomatoes, cheddar, and dressing and gently toss.
- Serve chilled.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 106
Fat: 6g
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.