Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Broccoli Salad

Recipe: Skinny Broccoli SaladPrep time: 10 minutesCook time: noneYield: 12 servingsServing size: 1 […]

By

Broccoli Salad
Broccoli Salad
Broccoli Salad

Recipe: Skinny Broccoli Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

  • 2 heads broccoli, cut into small florets
  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into small florets
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • ½ small red onion, diced
  • ¾ cup reduced-salt green olives
  • 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup classic ranch yogurt dressing

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl combine the broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onion, olives, tomatoes, cheddar, and dressing and gently toss.
  2. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 106
Fat: 6g
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts