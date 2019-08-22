We know there are a lot of cilantro-haters out there, but for those of you who love its fresh, citrus-y taste, this recipe really shows it off! (And don’t worry, if you’re one of the many who can only taste soup when cilantro hits your tongue, you can toss it from the recipe and still get a totally skinny, delish lunch!) Corn, beans, cilantro and salsa all contribute to making this dish a vibrant one. Tossing all the ingredients together in a bowl makes it super easy to assemble all four quesadillas! If you’re looking for something a little hotter, spice it up with fresh jalapeños, habanero salsa or red pepper flakes! For more skinny lunches with a Mexican flare try our Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad or Tortilla Chicken Soup!

Recipe: Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 quesadilla

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup yellow corn, frozen

½ cup reduced-fat Mexican cheese, shredded

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped + divided

1 cup tomato salsa, divided

4 La Tortilla Factory Smart & Delicious™ Low Carb, High Fiber Tortillas, Large 9-inch Tortillas

1 ripe avocado, diced

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Combine beans, corn, cheese, ¼ cup cilantro, and ¼ cup salsa in a bowl. Place tortillas on a large baking sheet or platter. Spread filling on half of each tortilla (a little more than ⅓ cup on each). Fold tortillas in half, pressing to flatten. Add oil to large frying pan and brown tortillas on medium-low heat until cheese is melted, flipping once, about 3-4 minutes on each side. Repeat until all tortillas are golden brown and cheese is melted. Slice in halves and top with remaining fresh salsa, cilantro, avocado and any other toppings of your choice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 quesadilla)

Calories: 294

Fat: 15g

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 13g

Protein: 16g

Sugars: 3g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 8

3.1