Enjoy the summer by turning on the grill and cooking these delicious Skinny BBQ Chicken Kabobs. Look for reduced-sugar barbecue sauce to lower the sugar content and reduce calories when preparing. Pair these yummy kabobs with a delicious side of vegetables and you have a quick and easy meal that you whole family will enjoy.
Pro tip: Soak wooden skewers in water 15-20 minutes before using. Wrap ends with foil before grilling to prevent them from burning. If using metal skewers, use just 1 metal skewer when assembling each kabob.
Recipe: Skinny BBQ Chicken Kabobs
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 8-10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 kabobs
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks, cubes (5 ounces)
- 2 red bell peppers, large dice
- 1 large sweet onion, large dice
- salt and pepper, to taste
- ½ cup reduced-sugar BBQ sauce
- 3 tablespoons reduced-sugar orange juice
- 8 bamboo skewers
Instructions
- Heat an outdoor grill (or indoor grill pan) over medium-high heat and oil it so the kabobs do not stick.
- Alternate threading the chicken, pineapple, peppers, and onions onto the skewers. Salt and pepper the skewers, to taste.
- In a small bowl, stir together the BBQ sauce and orange juice, and brush the skewers with the BBQ sauce several times while grilling.
- Grill the kabobs until the chicken is cooked through and the pineapple and vegetables are soft, 4 to 5 minutes on each side.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 kabobs)
Calories: 208
Calories from fat: 23
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 65mg
Sodium: 410mg
Carbohydrates: 22g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 15g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.