Enjoy the summer by turning on the grill and cooking these delicious Skinny BBQ Chicken Kabobs. Look for reduced-sugar barbecue sauce to lower the sugar content and reduce calories when preparing. Pair these yummy kabobs with a delicious side of vegetables and you have a quick and easy meal that you whole family will enjoy.

Pro tip: Soak wooden skewers in water 15-20 minutes before using. Wrap ends with foil before grilling to prevent them from burning. If using metal skewers, use just 1 metal skewer when assembling each kabob.

Recipe: Skinny BBQ Chicken Kabobs

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 kabobs

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup fresh pineapple chunks, cubes (5 ounces)

2 red bell peppers, large dice

1 large sweet onion, large dice

salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup reduced-sugar BBQ sauce

3 tablespoons reduced-sugar orange juice

8 bamboo skewers

Instructions

Heat an outdoor grill (or indoor grill pan) over medium-high heat and oil it so the kabobs do not stick. Alternate threading the chicken, pineapple, peppers, and onions onto the skewers. Salt and pepper the skewers, to taste. In a small bowl, stir together the BBQ sauce and orange juice, and brush the skewers with the BBQ sauce several times while grilling. Grill the kabobs until the chicken is cooked through and the pineapple and vegetables are soft, 4 to 5 minutes on each side.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 kabobs)

Calories: 208

Calories from fat: 23

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 65mg

Sodium: 410mg

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 15g

Protein: 24g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.