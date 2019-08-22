Flatbreads aren’t just out there to replace pizzas in my house! We love putting just about anything on a flatbread, but this Skinny BBQ Chicken Flatbread recipe is at the top of the list. This recipe is easy-peasy! A little chicken and a simple black bean and corn salsa, mixed up with your fav barbecue sauce, is all you need to make a meal that knocks dinner out of the park. The black bean and corn salsa adds the perfect fresh bite to this flatbread, and the natural sweetness of it pairs well with the tang of the barbecue sauce. Make it your own, mix it up, add items, take some away… You can do just about anything with these flatbreads!

Pro tip: To save time, you can use leftover chicken you may have from grilled chicken or rotisserie chicken.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny BBQ Chicken Flatbread

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 flatbread

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

4 light original flavor flatbreads

1 cup low-sugar barbecue sauce

2 cups black bean and corn salsa

1 cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

To poach the chicken: Place the chicken breasts in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165º F. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it’s cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside. Preheat the oven to 350° F and bake the flatbreads on an ungreased baking sheet until they are slightly crisp, 2-3 minutes. Remove from the oven and top each flatbread evenly with ¾ cup shredded chicken, ¼ cup barbecue sauce, ½ cup of salsa, and ¼ cup cheese. Place the flatbreads back into the oven and cook until the cheese is melted and the ingredients are warmed through, 6-8 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 flatbread)

Calories: 463

Calories from fat: 105

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 104mg

Sodium: 1011mg

Carbohydrates: 53g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 13g

Protein: 46g

WWP+: 14

SmartPoints: 12

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.