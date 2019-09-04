These babies make a healthy, low calorie snack — just 49 calories and 2 SmartPoints for 20 chips. Leftover chips will not keep well, so try to eat them quickly before they lose crispness! For more fun potato chip alternatives, check out our recipes for Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips and Crispy Kale Chips.



Pro tips:

Recipe: Skinny Baked Zucchini Chips

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1-1½ hours

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 20 chips

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 225°F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Using a mandoline slicer, slice the zucchini chips very thinly. On a slicer with three thickness settings, use the second.

Lay the slices out in a single layer on paper towels and place another paper towel layer on top of them. Put a baking sheet over them for 10 minutes to help remove some of the moisture, resulting in a crispier chip.

Lightly brush the parchment paper with oil, then line the zucchini slices in a single layer on the baking sheets, and lightly brush the tops with oil.

Season evenly with the salt, garlic powder and onion powder.

Bake for 1-1½ hours, until the chips are crispy, rotating halfway through. Allow the chips to rest for 5 minutes before eating.