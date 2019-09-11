Recipe: Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Love the crunch of potato chips but hate the calories and fat that come with them? A serving of Lays Classic Potato Chips (15 chips) contains 160 calories and a whopping 10 grams of fat. A serving of our Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips recipe, however, contains only 71 calories and two grams of fat — and that’s for 20 chips! Looks like you’ve found your next snack!
Pro tips:
- You can use a handheld mandoline slicer on the second setting to get the perfect thickness for these chips.
- Enjoy these chips as soon as they come out of the oven for ideal crispiness!
Prep time: Less than 10 minutes
Cook time: 1-1½ hours
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 18-20 chip
Ingredients
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 225°F, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mat.
- Using a mandoline slicer, slice the sweet potato chips very thinly. On a slicer with three thickness settings, use the second.
- Line the potatoes in a single layer on the baking sheets, and lightly brush the tops with oil.
- Season evenly with the salt.
- Bake for 1 to 1½ hours, until the chips are crispy, rotating halfway through. Allow the chips to rest for 5 minutes before eating.
- Store leftovers in an airtight container.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (18-20 chips)
Calories: 71
Calories from fat: 20
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 129mg
Carbohydrates: 12g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 3g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 1
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.