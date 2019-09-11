Recipe: Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Love the crunch of potato chips but hate the calories and fat that come with them? A serving of Lays Classic Potato Chips (15 chips) contains 160 calories and a whopping 10 grams of fat. A serving of our Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips recipe, however, contains only 71 calories and two grams of fat — and that’s for 20 chips! Looks like you’ve found your next snack!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can use a handheld mandoline slicer on the second setting to get the perfect thickness for these chips.

Enjoy these chips as soon as they come out of the oven for ideal crispiness!

Prep time: Less than 10 minutes

Cook time: 1-1½ hours

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 18-20 chip

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato, peeled

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 225°F, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. Using a mandoline slicer, slice the sweet potato chips very thinly. On a slicer with three thickness settings, use the second. Line the potatoes in a single layer on the baking sheets, and lightly brush the tops with oil. Season evenly with the salt. Bake for 1 to 1½ hours, until the chips are crispy, rotating halfway through. Allow the chips to rest for 5 minutes before eating. Store leftovers in an airtight container.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (18-20 chips)

Calories: 71

Calories from fat: 20

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 129mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 1

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

