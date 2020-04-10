Our Skinny Baked Burrito recipe is one of the easiest and tastiest burritos you’ll ever make. We used lean ground turkey (rather than beef) to cut down on calories, and Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice to cut down on prep/cooking time! Serve with veggies like lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños and black olives, but feel free to customize yours to your own liking. Homemade guac, anyone?!

Recipe: Skinny Baked Burrito

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 burrito

Ingredients

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound fat-free ground turkey

1 onion, diced

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon chili powder

1 (8.8-ounce) pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice Spanish-Style Rice

1 (15-ounce) can reduced sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

8 low-carb, high-fiber tortillas

1 (10-ounce) can mild green chile enchilada sauce

½ cup reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and grease a 13×9-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, turkey, and onions and cook until the turkey is cooked and the onions are soft, 8-10 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and season the turkey with the cumin and chili powder. Microwave the rice according to package directions and add it to the skillet, along with the beans. Stir together and turn off the heat. Fill ¾ cup of the burrito filling along one side of each tortilla and fold the ends in and over on themselves. Place the burritos seam-side down in the prepared casserole dish. Pour the enchilada sauce evenly on top of the burritos and cover in the cheese. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and they are heated through. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 burrito)

Calories: 275

Calories from fat: 64

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 35mg

Sodium: 792mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 15g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 38g



3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.