This quick and easy recipe for Avocado Tuna Salad is light and so very yummy. You can dress it up by serving it tapas style in the actual avocados. I love to host get-togethers, whether it’s with my girlfriends for a girls’ night out or family brunch on Sundays, and they are always so impressed with this salad. It is also really inexpensive and it barely takes any time at all to prep and serve. Did I mention that it tastes amazing too? I can’t stress enough that even though the fat content is a little higher (because of the avocados), it’s fat that’s good for you!
Pro tip: To make this more substantial, serve with toast as a sandwich, or even in a high-fiber wrap or pita.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Skinny Avocado Tuna Salad
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup tuna salad
Ingredients
¼ cup light mayonnaise
¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon cumin
⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
salt, to taste
black pepper, to taste
2 (5-ounce) cans chunk white albacore tuna, in water
1 avocado, pitted and diced
1 stalk celery, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
4 large Iceberg lettuce leaves
Instructions
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, cumin, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Add the tuna and break it up with a fork or rubber spatula.
Next add the avocado, celery, red bell pepper, and cilantro. Gently fold it all together to evenly combine.
Serve 1 cup in each lettuce leaf.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup tuna salad)
Calories: 191
Calories from fat: 104
Fat: 12g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 24mg
Sodium: 328mg
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 15g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 5