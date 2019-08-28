This quick and easy recipe for Avocado Tuna Salad is light and so very yummy. You can dress it up by serving it tapas style in the actual avocados. I love to host get-togethers, whether it’s with my girlfriends for a girls’ night out or family brunch on Sundays, and they are always so impressed with this salad. It is also really inexpensive and it barely takes any time at all to prep and serve. Did I mention that it tastes amazing too? I can’t stress enough that even though the fat content is a little higher (because of the avocados), it’s fat that’s good for you!

Pro tip: To make this more substantial, serve with toast as a sandwich, or even in a high-fiber wrap or pita.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny Avocado Tuna Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup tuna salad

Ingredients

¼ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon cumin

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

2 (5-ounce) cans chunk white albacore tuna, in water

1 avocado, pitted and diced

1 stalk celery, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

4 large Iceberg lettuce leaves

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, cumin, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper until smooth. Add the tuna and break it up with a fork or rubber spatula. Next add the avocado, celery, red bell pepper, and cilantro. Gently fold it all together to evenly combine. Serve 1 cup in each lettuce leaf.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup tuna salad)

Calories: 191

Calories from fat: 104

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 24mg

Sodium: 328mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 15g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5