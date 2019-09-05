All the ingredients of lasagna without all the work! You don’t have to carefully layer this meal; just toss it all in together for a pasta bowl that tastes just as yummy as the Italian classic. We stuff it full of spinach and fresh basil while using the healthiest ingredients for a skinny meal your family will request week after week.
Here’s how to mince that garlic:
Videos by PopCulture.com
Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!
Recipe: Skillet Cheater Lasagna
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1¼ cups
Ingredients
- 1 (13.25-ounce) box whole grain penne noodles
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ cup beef broth
- 1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
- ¼ cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil (about 10 leaves)
- 3 cups baby spinach
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the penne according to package directions for al dente.
- Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Brown the beef and onion together, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink and the onions are translucent.
- Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and add the beef broth and crushed tomatoes. Simmer until slightly thickened, 8-10 minutes.
- Stir in the ricotta, dried oregano and fresh basil. Stir until the cheese is melted and smooth.
- Right before draining the penne noodles, add the spinach to the pasta water, then drain together immediately.
- Add the drained penne and spinach to the skillet with the meat sauce and stir together to evenly coat all of the penne.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot out of the skillet.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1¼ cups)
Calories: 265
Calories from fat: 60
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 33mg
Sodium: 69mg
Carbohydrates: 38g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 19g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 7
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.