All the ingredients of lasagna without all the work! You don’t have to carefully layer this meal; just toss it all in together for a pasta bowl that tastes just as yummy as the Italian classic. We stuff it full of spinach and fresh basil while using the healthiest ingredients for a skinny meal your family will request week after week.

Here’s how to mince that garlic:

Recipe: Skillet Cheater Lasagna

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Ingredients

1 (13.25-ounce) box whole grain penne noodles

1 pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ cup beef broth

1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes

¼ cup part-skim ricotta cheese

½ teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons fresh basil (about 10 leaves)

3 cups baby spinach

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the penne according to package directions for al dente. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Brown the beef and onion together, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink and the onions are translucent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and add the beef broth and crushed tomatoes. Simmer until slightly thickened, 8-10 minutes. Stir in the ricotta, dried oregano and fresh basil. Stir until the cheese is melted and smooth. Right before draining the penne noodles, add the spinach to the pasta water, then drain together immediately. Add the drained penne and spinach to the skillet with the meat sauce and stir together to evenly coat all of the penne. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot out of the skillet.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cups)

Calories: 265

Calories from fat: 60

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 33mg

Sodium: 69mg

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 19g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 7

