Our Skillet Baked Eggs with Tomatoes and Chickpeas is a traditional North African dish usually called Shakshuka. It is a baked egg dish consisting of garlic, onions, tomatoes, and eggs. There are various versions of it, you can add more vegetables, or meat. High in protein, this makes an excellent breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Recipe: Skillet Baked Eggs with Tomatoes and Chickpeas

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8th of recipe

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

28-ounce can no salt added crushed tomatoes

15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4-ounce can green chiles, drained

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons cumin

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

2 cups baby spinach

8 whole eggs

¼ cup reduced-fat crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Heat a 12-inch cast iron skillet (or large oven proof skillet) over medium heat and add the oil, onions, and garlic. Cook for 6-8 minutes, or until the onions soften. Drain the tomatoes, but reserve the juice. Mash the whole tomatoes with a fork, and add them to the skillet with their juice. Add the chickpeas, chiles, paprika, cumin, and salt and pepper, to taste. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 10-15 minutes to let the flavors meld. Add the spinach and stir it around to immerse in the tomato sauce. Crack the eggs on top and sprinkle the feta over the surface. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set. If you prefer a runnier yolk, cook for less time. If you prefer a firm yolk, cook for longer until the yolks are set. You could pierce the yolks with the tip of a knife after 5-7 minutes when they begin the set to ensure they are cooked through. Sprinkle fresh cilantro over the top, and serve with an optional whole grain toast to dunk.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/8th of recipe)

Calories: 162

Calories from fat: 47

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 133mg

Sodium: 274mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 9g

SmartPoints: 5