Cheese lovers, rejoice! This Simple Skinny Queso recipe is the answer to your weight loss prayers! We combine cornstarch, almond milk, tomatoes, cheese and all kinds of yummy ingredients for a warm, delicious and healthy queso recipe. In fact, a quarter-cup of this goodness clocks in at only 53 calories and 3 grams of fat!
Here’s how to mince that garlic:
Pro tips:
- Serve this queso with your favorite tortilla chips or veggies.
- If you can handle the heat, stay in the kitchen and add an optional 1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce! We promise you won’t regret it.
- If the queso gets too thick as it sits, stir in more almond milk over low heat to thin it out.
Recipe: Simple Skinny Queso
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10-12 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: ¼ cup
Ingredients
- ½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1½ cups unsweetened almond milk
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained
- 1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup shredded reduced-fat mild cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Heat a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the oil and garlic and cook until the garlic is beginning to brown but not burning, about 1 minute.
- Stir the cornstarch into ¼ cup of the almond milk to make a slurry and set aside.
- Add the drained can of tomatoes and cook an additional 2 minutes until they are heated. Sprinkle the flour over the tomatoes and stir for 1 minute.
- Turn the heat up to medium-high and stir in the remaining almond milk and the previously set-aside slurry. Stir consistently for 2-4 minutes, until thickened.
- Turn the heat down to low and stir in the cumin, chili powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cheddar cheese. Stir queso until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ cup)
Calories: 53
Calories from fat: 21
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 7mg
Sodium: 207mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.