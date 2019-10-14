Recipe: Simple Shortbread Cookie Bites
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 18-20 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 4 cookies
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ingredients
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 3½ tablespoons sugar
- ¼ teaspoon of salt
- ½ cup cold light butter, cubed
- 1 tsp vanilla
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 ºF. Combine flour, sugar and salt in a food processor. Pulse until well combined.
- Add butter pieces and vanilla and pulse together just until a dough is formed.
- On lightly-floured wax paper, pat or roll dough into an 8″x5″ rectangle.
- Wrap with plastic wrap and put in freezer for 15 minutes.
- Unwrap dough and cut in to 1-inch squares.
- Place squares a half-inch apart on ungreased large cookie sheet.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until lightly browned on bottom. Makes 48 cookies.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (4 cookies)
Calories: 88
Calories from fat: 33
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 64mg
Carbohydrates: 13g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 3
3.1