Recipe: Simple Maple Nut Butter Fudge

This skinny treat perfectly balances sweet with savory for the perfect melt-in-your-mouth dessert. Just melt, mix, chill and forget! The pure maple syrup is a clean, natural sweetener that adds a tasty maple contrast to the savory, nutty almond butter without packing on tons of extra calories and fat. For added texture and flavor, throw in some chopped almonds, pecans or walnuts to the top of the fudge bars before chilling.

Pro tip: If you don’t have a 9-inch loaf pan, no worries! You can also make this with a 7×9-inch pan, a round cake pan, or a pie pan. (Whichever pan you use, don’t forget to line it with parchment!) Please note that it will change the thickness of the fudge.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: Less than 5 minutes + 4 hours chill time

Yield: 24 servings

Serving size: 1 piece

Ingredients

1 cup nut butter (almond, peanut, cashew)

½ cup coconut oil

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Line one 9-inch loaf pan with parchment paper, leaving about an inch hanging over the edges, and set aside. Heat the nut butter, coconut oil, and maple syrup together in a small saucepan over medium-low heat for 3 to 5 minutes, or until melted together, whisking until smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Transfer the mixture into the prepared pan and refrigerate for 4 hours, or until set. Remove the set fudge by picking up the overhanging parchment and carefully lifting it out of the loaf pan. Slice the fudge into 24 pieces.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 piece)

Calories: 116

Calories from fat: 93

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 1mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 5

