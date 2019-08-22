This refreshing and light salad is totally crave-able! The lemon provides a nice tart flavor that compliments the shrimp perfectly, and the homemade Caesar dressing is so much better for you than store bought-dressings. I just may convince you to never buy store-bought Caesar again! This salad is perfect for lunch or dinner, as the fresh flavors are sure to satisfy. My favorite addition to this skinny salad is definitely the roasted pine nuts. Talk about a flavor burst! If you’d like to mix up the shrimp, try topping this salad with our Blackened Salmon.

Here’s how to mince that garlic for the dressing:

Recipe: Shrimp Caesar Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: Less than 5 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 3 cups salad, 7-8 shrimp, 1 heaping tablespoon dressing

Ingredients

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon shredded Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons water

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined (30-32 shrimp)

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

12 cups Romaine hearts, cut into 1-inch pieces (3 hearts)

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons pine nuts

½ cup fat-free seasoned croutons

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

To make the dressing, combine all of the dressing ingredients together in a food processor or blender, and pulse until smooth. Chill the dressing while making the salad. To cook the shrimp, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the shrimp with salt and black pepper, to taste. Add the oil and the shrimp, cooking for about 30 seconds. Flip all the shrimp and cook an additional 30 seconds on the other side, until pink and set aside until ready to use. To assemble the salad, toss the lettuce, 2 tablespoons of the cheese, the tomatoes, pine nuts, cooked shrimp, and dressing all together. Sprinkle the top with the croutons and ¼ cup Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 cups salad, 7-8 shrimp, 1 heaping tablespoon dressing)

Calories: 237

Calories from fat: 86

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 153mg

Sodium: 869mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 23g

SmartPoints: 5

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.