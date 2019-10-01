Are you just losing it over the cuteness?! We were too! This Shamrock Pizza is an easy white pizza to make with the kids, and trust us when we say the whole family will enjoy it. It is such a fun and festive pizza for a St. Patrick’s Day themed feast.
A milky cream sauce and two kinds of cheese make this a simple yet pleasing flavor for everyone’s taste buds. We definitely recommend adding the red pepper flakes to spice things up a bit, at least for the adults. And be sure to use whole wheat crust to cut the fat and sugar. Ready for your St. Patrick’s Day themed dessert?
Recipe: Shamrock Pizza
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1/8 of pizza
Ingredients
White Garlic Pizza Sauce:
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
- 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 cup skim milk
For Pizza:
- ½ cup reduced fat mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 cup Parmesan Reggiano shredded cheese
- 1 cup fresh spinach leaves
- 1 whole wheat pizza crust (we used Boboli)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF.
- In a medium sauce pan, over low heat, heat extra virgin olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and red pepper for about 30 seconds.
- Add our and cook for 1-2 minutes stirring constantly. Do not let the our mixture brown or color.
- Add milk into our mixture a little at a time, whisking constantly to avoid lumps.
- Bring mixture to a simmer, stirring frequently, until mixture has thickened into a creamy sauce.
- Pour 1/3 cup of sauce or as much as you desire onto pizza crust.
- Top pizza with reduced fat mozzarella cheese and Parmesan Reggiano cheese.
- Next take a few pieces (6-10 leaves) of spinach and using scissors cut each piece into the shake of shamrock. Or form a shamrock out of 3 spinach leaves. Top pizza with cut spinach leaves.
- Bake pizza according to crust package directions or for 15-20 minutes until cheese is bubbly and melted.
- Cut pizza into slices and serve immediately.