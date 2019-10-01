Are you just losing it over the cuteness?! We were too! This Shamrock Pizza is an easy white pizza to make with the kids, and trust us when we say the whole family will enjoy it. It is such a fun and festive pizza for a St. Patrick’s Day themed feast.

A milky cream sauce and two kinds of cheese make this a simple yet pleasing flavor for everyone’s taste buds. We definitely recommend adding the red pepper flakes to spice things up a bit, at least for the adults. And be sure to use whole wheat crust to cut the fat and sugar. Ready for your St. Patrick’s Day themed dessert?

Recipe: Shamrock Pizza

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8 of pizza

Ingredients

White Garlic Pizza Sauce:

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp minced garlic

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup skim milk

For Pizza:

½ cup reduced fat mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup Parmesan Reggiano shredded cheese

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

1 whole wheat pizza crust (we used Boboli)

Instructions