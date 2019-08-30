We just love the way soy sauce and sesame seeds come together to make a nutty oriental flavor with just the right amount of crunch in this dinner! Beyond the chicken being an awesome source of lean protein, the sesame seeds in this dish pack a seriously nutritious punch. Add in 28 grams of protein and you’ve got a new weekly favorite! To make the meal complete, serve it up with a vegetarian version of our Skinny Chicken Fried Rice.

Recipe: Sesame Crusted Chicken

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 1 hour 10 minutes (includes marinade time)

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken breast

Ingredients

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon sesame oil

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

½ cup sesame seeds

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and sesame oil. Place the chicken in a gallon-sized resealable bag and pour the marinade over the chicken. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. When ready to cook, remove the chicken from the bag. Discard the marinade. Pour the sesame seeds into a shallow dish and press the chicken into the seeds, coating all sides. Over medium-high heat, melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the chicken and cook until done, 4-6 minutes on each side.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 chicken breast):

Calories: 267

Calories from fat: 127

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 72mg

Sodium: 438mg

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 28g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.