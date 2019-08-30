We just love the way soy sauce and sesame seeds come together to make a nutty oriental flavor with just the right amount of crunch in this dinner! Beyond the chicken being an awesome source of lean protein, the sesame seeds in this dish pack a seriously nutritious punch. Add in 28 grams of protein and you’ve got a new weekly favorite! To make the meal complete, serve it up with a vegetarian version of our Skinny Chicken Fried Rice.
Recipe: Sesame Crusted Chicken
Prep time: 1 hour 10 minutes (includes marinade time)
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 chicken breast
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ cup sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and sesame oil.
- Place the chicken in a gallon-sized resealable bag and pour the marinade over the chicken. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.
- When ready to cook, remove the chicken from the bag. Discard the marinade.
- Pour the sesame seeds into a shallow dish and press the chicken into the seeds, coating all sides.
- Over medium-high heat, melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the chicken and cook until done, 4-6 minutes on each side.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 chicken breast):
Calories: 267
Calories from fat: 127
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 72mg
Sodium: 438mg
Carbohydrates: 8g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 28g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.