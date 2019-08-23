Feeling a little Tex-Mex tonight? Whip up a batch of these Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers! The ground turkey, tomato, corn, black bean and rice filling is so dense and delicious, you’d never know each pepper comes in at only 268 calories. Top them off with Monterey Jack cheese for a satisfying skinny supper your family will request time and time again.
Pro tips:
- If possible, use fresh lime for this recipe to give the whole dish a fresh taste.
- Don’t have the time to wait 45 minutes for the peppers to cook? Eat the filling like a skillet meal without the pepper! The same goes for picky eaters suspicious of the pepper.
Recipe: Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 55-60 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 pepper
Ingredients
6 bell peppers, tops sliced off and seeded (any color)
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, diced
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced (keep seeds for more heat)
½ pound fat-free ground turkey
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
salt, to taste
black pepper, to taste
1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup canned or frozen no-salt-added sweet corn, drained and rinsed
1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained
juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
1 cup cooked brown rice
6 tablespoons reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Set out a 9×13-inch baking dish and stand the peppers in the dish so they fit snugly, cut-side up.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil, onion, and jalapeño, cooking until the onions start to become translucent, 2-4 minutes.
Add the turkey, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it is all white, about 4-6 minutes, and season the meat with the cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper.
Add the black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, lime juice, cilantro, and cooked rice to the skillet. Stir to combine and remove from the heat.
Evenly fill each pepper with about ¾ cup of the skillet mixture. Pour enough water in the bottom of the baking dish to cover the bottoms of the peppers by about 1 centimeter. This will steam the peppers as they are in the oven to make them soft.
Cover the dish with foil and bake until the the peppers are soft, 40-45 minutes.
Uncover and top each pepper with 1 tablespoon of cheese and bake until the cheese is melted, 5 minutes.
Serve each pepper with a dollop of optional light sour cream, or plain Greek yogurt and additional chopped cilantro and lime.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 pepper)
Calories: 268
Calories from fat: 45
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 24mg
Sodium: 218mg
Carbohydrates: 44g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 11g
Protein: 18g
SmartPoints: 6
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.