Feeling a little Tex-Mex tonight? Whip up a batch of these Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers! The ground turkey, tomato, corn, black bean and rice filling is so dense and delicious, you’d never know each pepper comes in at only 268 calories. Top them off with Monterey Jack cheese for a satisfying skinny supper your family will request time and time again.

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 55-60 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 pepper

Ingredients

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced (keep seeds for more heat)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Set out a 9×13-inch baking dish and stand the peppers in the dish so they fit snugly, cut-side up.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil, onion, and jalapeño, cooking until the onions start to become translucent, 2-4 minutes.

Add the turkey, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it is all white, about 4-6 minutes, and season the meat with the cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper.

Add the black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, lime juice, cilantro, and cooked rice to the skillet. Stir to combine and remove from the heat.

Evenly fill each pepper with about ¾ cup of the skillet mixture. Pour enough water in the bottom of the baking dish to cover the bottoms of the peppers by about 1 centimeter. This will steam the peppers as they are in the oven to make them soft.

Cover the dish with foil and bake until the the peppers are soft, 40-45 minutes.

Uncover and top each pepper with 1 tablespoon of cheese and bake until the cheese is melted, 5 minutes.