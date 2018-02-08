If you’re a big sushi fan, we know you’ll love this sushi bowl recipe. Instead of bothering will rolling and cutting up a sushi roll, you’ll get all the deliciousness you crave in an easy-to-assemble bowl! The Honey Sriracha Sauce is just as amazing as you’d imagine, too.

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

To make a pretty drizzle for the dressing, spoon it into a sandwich size zip-close bag and cut the tip off; then drizzle neatly.

For a quick lunch, prepare the ingredients ahead of time and assemble later as needed. The salmon can be cooked and kept in the refrigerator for three to five days in advance. When in doubt, use it by the fifth day.

Recipe: Salmon Sushi Bowls for Two

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 1 sushi bowl

Ingredients

8-ounces salmon fillet, raw

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice Basmati Rice

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon sesame seeds

1-ounce cucumbers, julienned (small handful, about 20-22 matchsticks)

1-ounce carrots, julienned (small handful, about 20-22 matchsticks)

¼ avocado, thinly sliced (about 6 slices)

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon light mayonnaise

1 tablespoon plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon sriracha

pinch ground ginger

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with foil. Salt and pepper the salmon fillet to taste, then bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the flesh easily breaks apart with a fork. Flake the salmon apart, discard the skin, and set aside. The internal temperature should reach 145°F. Heat rice according to package directions. Pour the rice into a medium mixing bowl and stir in the sesame oil and sesame seeds. Set aside to cool. To assemble: In 2 bowls evenly distribute the rice as a base. Arrange half of the cucumbers, carrots, avocado, green onions, and the set aside salmon evenly between both bowls. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of dressing on each sushi bowl. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 sushi bowl)

Calories: 466

Calories from fat: 124

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 54mg

Sodium: 180mg

Carbohydrates: 52g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 20g

WWP+: 11

SmartPoints: 14

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

