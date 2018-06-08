No fire necessary for this delectable s’more delight! This recipe does away with the hassle (and if we’re being completely honest – danger) of roasting marshmallows with the kids, and instead offers a skinny alternative that is sure to become a family favorite.

The delicious chocolate pudding, airy whipped topping, and mini marshmallows come together to create a dessert that will be an instant winner with the kids. Plus, why not whip it up and wow your friends and relatives at your next get-together? Or save it for yourself and throw it in the freezer.

In a matter of hours, you’ll have an irresistible new flavor of ice cream that satisfies your cravings for a chilled dessert without all of those fatty ingredients. The light, fluffy texture and crunchy graham crackers offer a low-calorie treat that is hard to beat!

Pro tip: Freeze in a freezer-safe container to make ice cream!

Recipe: S’more Fluff

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8 of fluff

Ingredients

1 package sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix

2 cups skim milk

12 ounces fat-free whipped topping, thawed

5 sheets low-fat graham crackers, crushed

¾ cup mini marshmallows (about 50)

Instructions

Make the chocolate pudding according to directions. Once the pudding has set, fold in the whipped topping. If you want to use the crushed graham crackers around the rim like pictured, pour the chocolate syrup and crushed graham crackers in two separate shallow dishes. Dip rim of bowl in chocolate then in the graham cracker crumbles. Fill the bowl with the pudding mixture and top with 1 tablespoon of mini marshmallows (about 10) per bowl. Or, simply mix all ingredients together, reserving some graham cracker crumbs for topping. Refrigerate and top with the reserved graham cracker crumbs upon serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/8 of fluff):

Calories: 116

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 10g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 4