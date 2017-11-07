Recipe: Rosemary Lemon One-Pot Chicken

What’s better than throwing together a one-pot healthy meal for the family? It makes cleanup a breeze, and you’ll have peace of mind knowing your family is getting a nutritious meal. The lemon slices and fresh rosemary make a delicious fresh and light broth for the veggies to soak up. Parsnips add a less common vegetable to your family’s routine, but they’re sure to become a favorite! This is the perfect way to use the rosemary if you have an herb garden. Feel free to add more if you’d like a more robust flavor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50-60 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 4-ounce breast, 1½ cups vegetables and ½ cup brown rice

Ingredients

1½ Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 small whole carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large parsnip, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

5 red new potatoes, quartered

1 small onion, quartered

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 cups Pacific® Organic Low Sodium Chicken Broth

1 lemon, sliced into ¼-inch rounds

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

8.8-oz pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375º F. Season the chicken with ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper. Heat ½ tablespoon of olive oil in a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken on each side for about 2-3 minutes, or until evenly browned. Using tongs, take the chicken out and reserve on a plate. Add the remaining olive oil to the Dutch oven with the garlic, and cook the carrots, parsnips, potatoes, and onion for 4-6 minutes, or until they begin to brown on the edges. Season with the remaining salt and black pepper. Pour the chicken broth into the Dutch oven and add the reserved chicken back on top of the vegetables. Toss the rosemary sprigs in the Dutch oven with the lemon wedges. With the lid on, cook for 45-50 minutes or until the vegetables are fork tender. Discard the rosemary and lemon slices. Microwave brown rice according to package directions. Serve with ½ cup brown rice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (4-ounce breast, 1½ cups vegetables and ½ cup brown rice)

Calories: 401

Calories from fat: 84

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 65mg

Sodium: 865mg

Carbohydrates: 54g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar 8g

Protein: 30g

SmartPoints: 10

3.1