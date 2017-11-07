Recipe: Rosemary Lemon One-Pot Chicken

What’s better than throwing together a one-pot healthy meal for the family? It makes cleanup a breeze, and you’ll have peace of mind knowing your family is getting a nutritious meal. The lemon slices and fresh rosemary make a delicious fresh and light broth for the veggies to soak up. Parsnips add a less common vegetable to your family’s routine, but they’re sure to become a favorite! This is the perfect way to use the rosemary if you have an herb garden. Feel free to add more if you’d like a more robust flavor.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 50-60 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 4-ounce breast, 1½ cups vegetables and ½ cup brown rice
Ingredients
- 1½ Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 4 small whole carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large parsnip, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 5 red new potatoes, quartered
- 1 small onion, quartered
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 2 cups Pacific® Organic Low Sodium Chicken Broth
- 1 lemon, sliced into ¼-inch rounds
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 8.8-oz pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375º F.
- Season the chicken with ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper.
- Heat ½ tablespoon of olive oil in a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken on each side for about 2-3 minutes, or until evenly browned. Using tongs, take the chicken out and reserve on a plate.
- Add the remaining olive oil to the Dutch oven with the garlic, and cook the carrots, parsnips, potatoes, and onion for 4-6 minutes, or until they begin to brown on the edges. Season with the remaining salt and black pepper.
- Pour the chicken broth into the Dutch oven and add the reserved chicken back on top of the vegetables.
- Toss the rosemary sprigs in the Dutch oven with the lemon wedges. With the lid on, cook for 45-50 minutes or until the vegetables are fork tender. Discard the rosemary and lemon slices.
- Microwave brown rice according to package directions.
- Serve with ½ cup brown rice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (4-ounce breast, 1½ cups vegetables and ½ cup brown rice)
Calories: 401
Calories from fat: 84
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 65mg
Sodium: 865mg
Carbohydrates: 54g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar 8g
Protein: 30g
SmartPoints: 10
3.1