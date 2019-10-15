Recipe: Roasted Pumpkin Seeds: 3 Flavors

Pumpkin seeds are a vital part of fall! Choose from our three different flavors (garlic Parmesan, spicy and cinnamon) to find the perfect pumpkin seed for your family.Pro tips:
- Scoop several pumpkins and try various flavor combos!
- You don’t have to use the seeds the day of carving your pumpkin. You can scoop, clean, lay out to dry, and use them in the next few days before you roast them.
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Yield: 6 servings | Serving size: ¼ cup | 98 Calories | 2 WWP+
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups pumpkin seeds
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons Sargento® Grated Parmesan Cheese
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 300° F.
- Cut the stem of the pumpkin off, then cut the pumpkin in half from top to bottom.
- Use a large spoon to take the seeds and stringy pulp out.
- Remove the large pieces and strings of pumpkin flesh, then place the seeds in a colander and run them under cool water to wash off remaining pumpkin flesh.
- Pat dry on a paper towel lined plate.
- Mix the seasoning, except the cheese, in a small mixing bowl to combine. Add the dried pumpkin seeds and 2 teaspoons of oil.
- Toss to combine and evenly coat the seeds. Transfer to a baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- When the seeds come out of the oven, sprinkle the cheese on top and stir the seeds.
- Allow to cool before eating.
Spicy Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Yield: 6 servings | Serving size: ¼ cup | 64 Calories | 2 WWP+
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups pumpkin seeds
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- ¼ teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- ⅛ teaspoon chili powder
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 300° F.
- Remove the large pieces and strings of pumpkin flesh, then place the seeds in a colander and run them under cool water to wash off remaining pumpkin flesh.
- Pat dry on a paper towel lined plate.
- Mix the seasoning mixture in a small mixing bowl to combine. Add the dried pumpkin seeds and 2 teaspoons of oil.
- Toss to combine and evenly coat the seeds. Transfer to a baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Allow to cool before eating.
Pro tip: Amp up the spice level to your liking by adding more chili powder.
Cinnamon Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Yield: 6 servings | Serving size: ¼ cup | 96 Calories | 2 WWP+
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups pumpkin seeds
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- ½ teaspoon brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
- ⅛ teaspoon allspice
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 300° F.
- Remove the large pieces and strings of pumpkin flesh, then place the seeds in a colander and run them under cool water to wash off remaining pumpkin flesh.
- Pat dry on a paper towel lined plate.
- Mix the seasoning mixture in a small mixing bowl to combine. Add the dried pumpkin seeds and 2 teaspoons of oil.
- Toss to combine and evenly coat the seeds. Transfer to a baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Allow to cool before eating.