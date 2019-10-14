Raise your hand if you’ve ever been intimidated by kale. Well, you shouldn’t be! There are tons of ways to incorporate it into your diet other than raw in a salad… such as this sweet side dish! The brown sugar and natural sweetness of the butternut squash help to balance out the bitterness of the kale, and you’ve got an extra bonus of dried cranberries to carry the sweet note throughout the entire dish.

Pro tip: Be sure not to cook the squash so long that it gets mushy and shapeless.

Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash with Kale

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ¾ cup

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

8 cups butternut squash, cut into 1-inch pieces

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

Black pepper, to taste

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon brown sugar

4 cups kale, cut in bite-sized pieces

½ cup Reduced-Sugar Craisins Dried Cranberries

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or line with a silicone baking mat. In a large mixing bowl, toss 1½ tablespoons of oil with the squash, cinnamon, salt and black pepper. Spread the squash in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes, or until fork-tender but not mushy. While the squash is roasting, heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining ½ tablespoon of oil and cook the shallots until soft, about 4-6 minutes. In a large mixing bowl, toss the brown sugar, kale and Craisins together. In the last 5 minutes of roasting time for the squash, spread the kale mixture on top of the squash and finish cooking until the kale shrinks and wilts. Gently toss the cooked shallots into the butternut squash and kale mixture.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 140

Calories from fat: 33

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 160mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 2

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.