Recipe: Roasted Broccoli & Bacon Penne

This low-calorie, low-fat pasta dish is going to be a hit with your family. We used our Cauliflower ‘Alfredo’ Sauce to eliminate unnecessary calories (you’d never believe all the ingenious ways to cook with cauliflower!). The roasted broccoli adds a strong rustic taste, which pairs well with the sweetness of the roasted red pepper and the saltiness of the bacon. You’ll never find a better healthy stick-to-your-ribs pasta dish!

15 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: Heaping 1¼ cup

Ingredients

10 ounces whole wheat penne pasta, dry

4 cups fresh broccoli florets (about 1 large head)

4 slices low-sodium pork bacon

1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers in water, thinly sliced

1½ cups Skinny Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375° F and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Spread the broccoli in an even layer and dry roast for 15 minutes. Set the cooked broccoli aside and save the foiled baking sheet. Turn the oven up to 400° F. Place a cooling rack on top of the foil and lay the bacon strips on the rack, and bake for 10-15 minutes, until desired crispness. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and cook the pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving ¼ cup to ½ cup of the cooking water. Place the drained pasta back into the pot it was cooked in and add the cooked broccoli, red peppers, sauce and bacon. Stir to evenly combine. If the sauce needs to be thinned at all, add a few tablespoons of the reserved pasta water to the pan, and stir.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping 1¼ cup)

Calories: 257

Calories from fat: 57

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 17mg

Sodium: 408mg

Carbohydrates: 40g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 14g

The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.