Who needs blue and red food coloring for the Fourth of July when you have colorful berries to make your holiday dessert look patriotic? This trifle is made with angel food cake, blueberries, strawberries, and a pudding/whipped cream topping and filler to sweeten it up. You and your guests can indulge guilt-free on this gorgeous Red, White and Blue Trifle as this delicious treat clocks in at only 220 calories per serving.

Recipe: Red, White and Blue Trifle

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1/10th of recipe

Ingredients

1 (1-ounce) box sugar-free, fat-free cheesecake pudding mix

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 (10-ounce) container fat-free whipped topping

1 (14-ounce) prepared angel food cake

1 pint fresh blueberries (2 cups)

1 pint fresh strawberries, halved (2 cups)

Instructions

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment (or with an electric handheld mixer), beat together the pudding mix with almond milk. Beat for 2 minutes until pudding starts to thicken.

Fold the whipped topping into the prepared pudding and store in the refrigerator until you’re ready to assemble. Cube the prepared angel food cake into 1-inch cubes. Assemble in a trifle dish: Place half of the angel food cake cubes in the bottom of the dish. Top with half of the pudding mixture, followed by half of the blueberries and sliced strawberries. Repeat layering with the remaining angel food cake cubes and pudding, and top with the remaining fruit.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/10th of recipe)

Calories: 220

Calories from fat: 4

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 279mg

Carbohydrates: 45g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 23g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 8

