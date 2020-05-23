These low-calorie, low-fat patriotic cupcakes are perfect for your Fourth of July cookout. We used Greek yogurt and egg whites to slim down the batter for this sweet treat, and topped them off with fat-free whipped topping for a light, summery texture. These red, white and blue creations will be gone before you know it, so be sure to save one (or two) for yourself!

Recipe: Red, White and Blue Cupcakes

Prep time: 15-20 minutes

Cook time: 15-18 minutes

Yield: 18 servings

Serving size: 1 cupcake

Ingredients

*Optional:

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two 12-count muffin tins with paper liners, then set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment (or in a bowl with a handheld electric mixer), combine the cake mix, egg whites, yogurt, vanilla, and one cup of water. Beat on low speed until smooth, 2-3 minutes.

Separate the batter equally into three smaller bowls, about 1½ cups of batter in each bowl.

Add 3-4 drops of red gel food coloring in one of the bowls, 3-4 drops of blue gel food coloring in the second, and keep the third batter bowl as is. (If you want deeper colors, add 1-2 more drops of the food coloring.)

Using a tablespoon measuring spoon, gently spoon the red cake mix into the bottom of each cupcake liner, making sure to not get the cake mix on the sides of the liner. Fill each cupcake liner with the red cake mix until a quarter full.

Wash the red batter off of the tablespoon, and repeat the filling process with the uncolored batter. The liners should be half full now.

Wash the batter off of the tablespoon, and repeat the filling process again with the blue batter. The liners will be three-quarters full now.

Bake the cupcakes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 15-18 minutes.

Allow the cupcakes to cool completely on a cooling rack before decorating.