Looking for a midday snack that will satisfy your cravings for sugar but won’t wreck your diet? This Raspberry Mocha Protein Smoothie is sweet without being unhealthy, and it’s only 131 calories per smoothie! The 18 grams of protein will help keep you full until dinner, and the low-sugar and low-fat stats will keep you feeling confident with every sip. Here’s to the beginning of non-guilty snacking!
Recipe: Raspberry Mocha Protein Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
½ cup frozen raspberries
¼ cup unsweetened almond milk
¼ cup black coffee, chilled
1 scoop chocolate protein powder
1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
*Optional:
fat-free whipped topping
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 131
Calories from fat: 25
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 213mg
Carbohydrates: 11g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 18g
SmartPoints: 3
