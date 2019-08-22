Recipe: Rainbow Salad

If you’re looking for the perfect summer salad, then this is going to hit the spot! Lay out all the ingredients and let the family serve themselves – even the kids! Want it to be a vegetarian meal? Leave off the ham and add other veggies like bell peppers, onions, chickpeas or even sunflower seeds.

Need to get this salad on the table fast? Skip the homemade salad dressing and opt for the Classic Ranch Yogurt Dressing from Bolthouse Farms. Its creamy yogurt base gives this dressing not only a delicious flavor but also keeps the calories to a minimum with only 45 per serving!

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: None

Serves: 8

Per Serving: 1 cup lettuce, 2 Tbsp chopped eggs, ¼ cup tomatoes, ¼ cup cucumber, ¼ cup celery, ¼ cup carrots, ⅛ cup + 1 Tbsp diced ham and a heaping Tbsp of cheese

Ingredients

8 cups Romaine lettuce

8 hard boiled eggs, chopped

2 cups tomatoes, diced

2 cups cucumber, sliced or cubed

2 cups celery, chopped

2 cups carrots, julienned or diced

1½ cups reduced-sodium diced ham

6 ounces reduced-fat, shredded mild cheddar cheese

Optional*:

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.

Instructions

Pulse all dressing ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Pour in air-tight container. Refrigerate until served. Place all salad ingredients in separate bowls and arrange in an assembly line. Allow the kids to make their own salads. To make a plate according to our nutrition calculations, use 1 cup lettuce, 2 Tbsp chopped eggs, ¼ cup tomatoes, ¼ cup cucumber, ¼ cup celery, ¼ cup carrots, ⅛ cup + 1 Tbsp diced ham and a heaping Tbsp of cheese. If desired, drizzle (optional) 3 Tbsp of Skinny Mom’s Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing on top.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup lettuce, 2 Tbsp chopped eggs, ¼ cup tomatoes, ¼ cup cucumber, ¼ cup celery, ¼ cup carrots, ⅛ cup + 1 Tbsp diced ham and a heaping Tbsp of cheese)

Calories: 240

Calories from fat: 107

Fat: 13g

Saturated fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 228mg

Sodium: 678mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

3.1