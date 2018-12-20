This recipe would be amazing during peek tomato season, August through September. There is nothing like juicy ripe tomato from your local farmers market. But, if you just need a little taste of summer right now, you can pick up a few tomatoes at your local grocery and have at this recipe! The Parmesan-Reggiano melts perfectly to mix in with the quinoa and basil for the most savory flavor! This is the great, healthy, light side dish to my Skinny Lemon Chicken or Skinny Blackened Salmon!

Recipe: Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 27 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 stuffed tomato

Ingredients

¼ cup quinoa, rinsed

⅔ cup reduced-sodium vegetable broth

4 medium-to-large sized tomatoes (about 1⅔ pounds)

¼ tsp sea salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

3 Tbsp Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

2 Tbsp fresh basil, finely chopped

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Combine the quinoa and broth in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and stir. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 10-15, or until broth has been absorbed and the quinoa is fluffy. Meanwhile, slice the top off the tomatoes (about ½-inch thick). Cut around the stems, discard stems and dice the remaining tomato tops. Set aside in a medium-size bowl. Use a spoon to scoop out the pulp and seeds from the tomatoes, discard. Place the tomatoes in an 8″x 8″ baking dish. Season with salt and pepper. Add the cheese, basil, parsley and oil to the bowl with the diced tomato pieces. When quinoa has finished cooking, stir it into the filling. Using a ⅓ cup, stuff each tomato shell with filling. Bake the tomatoes for 12 minutes, or until warmed through and the tomato skins are slightly wrinkly.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 stuffed tomato):

Calories: 104

Fat: 4g

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 5g

Sugars: 6g

Sodium: 105mg

WWP+: 3

