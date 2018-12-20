Recipe: Quinoa Spinach Parmesan Risotto
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ½ cup
Ingredients
1 cup dry quinoa
2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
½ cup onion, diced
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
½ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
2 tsp all-purpose flour
1 cup skim milk
1½ cup baby spinach, chopped
⅓ cup frozen peas
½ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese
Optional Topping*:
reduced-fat Parmesan cheese
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.
Instructions
In a small pot, add dry quinoa and chicken broth. Bring to a rolling boil. Cover and cook for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork, cover and set aside.
In a medium-sized sauté pan, over medium, heat olive oil until hot. Add onions, garlic, salt and pepper and sauté until onions are tender. Sprinkle flour and vigorously stir to form a roux. Cook for 1 minute.
Add ⅓ cup of milk and stir, working out any lumps from the flour. Add the rest of your milk and stir. Turn stove to low and cook for 7-8 minutes, until sauce is thickened.
Add spinach and peas to pan and cook until spinach has wilted (about 2 minutes), then remove from heat.
Add Parmesan and quinoa and mix thoroughly. Serve hot with (optional) Parmesan cheese on top.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ cup)
Calories: 180
Calories from fat: 17
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 6mg
Sodium: 400mg
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 4g
Protein: 7g
WWP+: 4
3.1