Recipe: Quinoa Spinach Parmesan Risotto

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

Optional Topping*:

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.

Instructions

In a small pot, add dry quinoa and chicken broth. Bring to a rolling boil. Cover and cook for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork, cover and set aside.

In a medium-sized sauté pan, over medium, heat olive oil until hot. Add onions, garlic, salt and pepper and sauté until onions are tender. Sprinkle flour and vigorously stir to form a roux. Cook for 1 minute.

Add ⅓ cup of milk and stir, working out any lumps from the flour. Add the rest of your milk and stir. Turn stove to low and cook for 7-8 minutes, until sauce is thickened.

Add spinach and peas to pan and cook until spinach has wilted (about 2 minutes), then remove from heat.