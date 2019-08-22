Looking for a twist on your traditional stir-fry flavors? This recipe incorporates the airy texture of quinoa for a unique take on an old favorite. With a plethora of different ingredients such as peas, eggs, onions, carrots and more, this dish is a veritable rainbow of nutrition.

In 30 minutes or less, you can churn out this simple but delicious recipe for a satisfying lunch or dinner. Plus, with the protein-packed power of quinoa thrown in, this dish will keep you and your family stocked full with fuel for an action-packed week. If you aren’t so keen on the vegetarian option, go ahead and throw in some grilled shrimp or diced chicken for a meal your family will come back to again and again.

Recipe: Quinoa and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup matchstick carrots

1 cup frozen peas

3 green onions, minced

2 eggs

2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Heat a medium saucepan over high heat, and add the chicken broth and the quinoa. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 13-15 minutes until the quinoa is cooked. Remove the quinoa from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and fluff with a fork. Meanwhile, heat the oils in a large, deep skillet on medium heat. Add the garlic, carrots, peas and ½ of the green onions and “stir fry” until vegetables are tender, about 3-5 minutes. Push the vegetable mixture to the outside edges of the skillet to open up the center. Crack the eggs into the center of the skillet and scramble with a wood spoon. When the eggs are cooked through, combine with the vegetables and stir in the soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 217

Calories from fat: 59

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 70mg

Sodium: 276mg

Carbohydrates: 31g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 10g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 6

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.