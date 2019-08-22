Looking for a twist on your traditional stir-fry flavors? This recipe incorporates the airy texture of quinoa for a unique take on an old favorite. With a plethora of different ingredients such as peas, eggs, onions, carrots and more, this dish is a veritable rainbow of nutrition.
In 30 minutes or less, you can churn out this simple but delicious recipe for a satisfying lunch or dinner. Plus, with the protein-packed power of quinoa thrown in, this dish will keep you and your family stocked full with fuel for an action-packed week. If you aren’t so keen on the vegetarian option, go ahead and throw in some grilled shrimp or diced chicken for a meal your family will come back to again and again.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Quinoa and Vegetable Stir-Fry
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 18-20 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
- 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 cup matchstick carrots
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 3 green onions, minced
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Heat a medium saucepan over high heat, and add the chicken broth and the quinoa. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 13-15 minutes until the quinoa is cooked.
- Remove the quinoa from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and fluff with a fork.
- Meanwhile, heat the oils in a large, deep skillet on medium heat. Add the garlic, carrots, peas and ½ of the green onions and “stir fry” until vegetables are tender, about 3-5 minutes.
- Push the vegetable mixture to the outside edges of the skillet to open up the center. Crack the eggs into the center of the skillet and scramble with a wood spoon.
- When the eggs are cooked through, combine with the vegetables and stir in the soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 217
Calories from fat: 59
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 70mg
Sodium: 276mg
Carbohydrates: 31g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 10g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 6
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.