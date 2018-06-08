Recipe: Quick Tomato Bisque

This quick tomato bisque is, you guessed it, fast and easy to make! A recipe perfect for the entire family, one cup contains only 267 calories. The Greek yogurt keeps the fat content down, while basil, thyme, garlic powder, salt and pepper spice it up a bit. You’ll have this homemade soup on the table in 20 minutes or less!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 1 heaping cup

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

½ tablespoon fresh basil

2 teaspoons stevia (or sweetener of choice)

1 teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

⅓ cup shredded parmesan cheese

1¼ cups whole wheat croutons

Instructions

Add all ingredients, except the Parmesan cheese and croutons, to a large capacity blender and blend until smooth. Pour soup into a large saucepan and cook over medium heat for 8-10 minutes until warmed through. Stir occasionally. Divide soup into portions and top with a tablespoon of Parmesan and ¼ cup of croutons. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 heaping cup)

Calories: 167

Calories from fat: 0

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 6mg

Sodium: 1058mg

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 11g

Protein: 11g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6

3.1