Don’t have a lot of time for dinner tonight? Not a problem! This recipe is quick and easy. If you’re facing picky eaters, fear not. You can easily swap out shrimp for chicken, pork or more veggies!

Recipe: Quick Shrimp and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ⅓ cup of cooked rice and 1 heaping cup of prepared stir-fry

Ingredients

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 (14-ounce) bags frozen broccoli stir-fry mix

1 (8-ounce) container baby bella (cremini) mushrooms, sliced

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth (I like Pacific® Organic)

2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2½ tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 pound medium shrimp (about 40), peeled and deveined

1 (8.8-ounce) pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice® brown rice

½ teaspoon sesame seeds

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

In a wok or large skillet, heat the sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add the broccoli stir-fry mix and mushrooms. Sauté the vegetables for 5 minutes, until the vegetables have started to soften. In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken broth, soy sauce, garlic, vinegar, oyster sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and cornstarch. Add the shrimp to the vegetables and mix. Pour the sauce over the shrimp mixture to evenly cover, and stir frequently for until the sauce has thickened and the shrimp are pinked and cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Microwave the rice according to package directions. To serve, place ⅓ cup cooked rice in the bottom of a bowl, top with a heaping 1 cup of the stir-fry mixture, and garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (⅓ cup of cooked rice and 1 heaping cup of prepared stir-fry):

Calories: 196

Fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 25g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 16g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.