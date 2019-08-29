This smoothie recipe is packed with pumpkin flavor and has plenty of protein to keep you feeling full until lunchtime or your next meal. Feel free to substitute any flavor of protein powder, like chocolate! You’ll love the creamy texture from the pumpkin puree and protein powder. Plus that little pop of honey? Mmmm…
Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Protein Smoothie
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
½ cup 100% pure pumpkin puree
½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
½ banana, frozen
½ tablespoon organic honey
½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
*Optional:
chopped pecan pieces
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together until smooth.
Garnish with optional chopped pecans.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 227
Calories from fat: 25
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 245mg
Carbohydrates: 24g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 21g
Protein: 19g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition..