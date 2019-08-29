This smoothie recipe is packed with pumpkin flavor and has plenty of protein to keep you feeling full until lunchtime or your next meal. Feel free to substitute any flavor of protein powder, like chocolate! You’ll love the creamy texture from the pumpkin puree and protein powder. Plus that little pop of honey? Mmmm…

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Protein Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

½ cup 100% pure pumpkin puree

½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

½ banana, frozen

½ tablespoon organic honey

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

*Optional:

chopped pecan pieces

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together until smooth. Garnish with optional chopped pecans.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 227

Calories from fat: 25

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 245mg

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 21g

Protein: 19g

SmartPoints: 8

