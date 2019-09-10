Our light, fluffy and sweet Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip will be the perfect treat to serve at your next dinner party. Reduced-fat cheese cream and pure pumpkin come together for a tasty snack your guests will love. At only 64 calories and 2 grams of fat, you won’t feel bad dishing it out (or devouring it)!

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 24 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

1 (4-ounce) package ⅓-less-fat cream cheese, softened

¾ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup 100% pumpkin purée

1 (8-ounce) container fat-free whipped topping

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon allspice

*Optional:

graham crackers

apple slices

pretzels

*Optional ingredients are not included in the nutritional calculations.

Instructions

In a large bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the cream cheese and powdered sugar together until fluffy. Add the remaining ingredients, and beat until combined. Serve chilled with your choice of graham crackers, apple slices, pretzels, etc.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ cup)

Calories: 64

Calories from fat: 20

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 14mg

Sodium: 94mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 10g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 4

