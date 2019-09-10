Who’s ready for Mexican night? Forget Taco Tuesday, because we’ve got the perfect protein- and fiber-packed huevos rancheros recipe to knock your socks off! The best part about this meal is that it’s perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner (or all three, if you’re so inclined). Just pair it with fresh fruit for breakfast or corn on the cob for dinner!

Pro tips:

If you’d rather not use Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, top the eggs with your favorite salsa, or our 5-Minute Basic Salsa recipe.

Amp up the heat by adding more Sriracho in the tomatoes; dial it back if your taste buds aren’t fans of spicy foods.

Recipe: Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 prepared tortilla and egg

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

½ small yellow onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

⅛ teaspoon chili powder

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes & green chilies, drained

½ teaspoon sriracha hot sauce

6 eggs

6 low-carb, high-fiber, whole wheat tortillas, 5-inch diameter

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons shredded reduced-fat mild cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 2-4 minutes until soft. Add the black beans, cumin, salt, pepper, and chili powder; cook for an additional 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Transfer the bean and onion mixture to a large mixing bowl, mash the beans gently with a fork, and set aside. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the diced tomatoes and green chilies and sriracha until evenly heated through, about 4 minutes. Heat each tortilla in a dry skillet on medium-high heat for about 30 seconds on each side. Spread ¼ cup bean mixture on each tortilla, and spoon ¼ sriracha mixture over the bean mixture. For sunny side up eggs: Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Spray the skillet with non-stick cooking spray and crack the eggs into the skillet. Work in batches depending on how big the skillet is. Cook them until the whites are firm, then cover with a lid to steam the tops of the eggs for about 1 minute. Slide an egg on each prepared tortilla and garnish with 1 tablespoon of shredded cheddar cheese and ½ tablespoon chopped cilantro.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 prepared tortilla and egg)

Calories: 216

Calories from fat: 72

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 180mg

Sodium: 654mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 10g

Sugar 2g

Protein: 16g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.