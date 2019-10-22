Is it one of those mornings where you just want to pop something in the microwave and go back to getting ready for work? This recipe allows you to do just that! Modify it however you please according to what is in your fruit bowl: pears, peaches, raspberries, bananas, you name it! With our recipe, you’ll have 10 grams of protein and feel full and focused to start your day off right!

Recipe: Protein Packed Fruity Breakfast Quinoa

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 9 minutes

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup quinoa mixture, ½ cup apples, ½ cup pears, ½ Tbsp almonds

Ingredients

¾ cup skim milk

¼ cup quinoa

½ Tbsp brown sugar

½ Tbsp Stevia

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

1 cup apple, diced

1 cup pear, diced

1 Tbsp almond slivers

Instructions

Place the quinoa and milk in a deep microwavable dish. Cook on 60% power, uncovered, for 5 minutes, stir and then cook 4 minutes longer at 60% power. Remove from microwave and cover with foil. Let sit for 2 minutes. Fluff quinoa and stir in brown sugar, stevia, cinnamon and salt. Top with apple, pear and almonds and mix well. Serve hot.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (¼ cup quinoa mixture, ½ cup apples, ½ cup pears, ½ Tbsp almonds):

Calories: 304

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 2mg

Sodium: 342mg

Carbohydrates: 52g

Fiber: 11g

Sugar 23g

Protein: 10g

WWP+: 10

3.1

SmartPoints: 11