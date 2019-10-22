Is it one of those mornings where you just want to pop something in the microwave and go back to getting ready for work? This recipe allows you to do just that! Modify it however you please according to what is in your fruit bowl: pears, peaches, raspberries, bananas, you name it! With our recipe, you’ll have 10 grams of protein and feel full and focused to start your day off right!
Have overly ripened fruit you don’t know what to do with? Click here!
Recipe: Protein Packed Fruity Breakfast Quinoa
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 9 minutes
Yield: 2 servings
Serving size: ¼ cup quinoa mixture, ½ cup apples, ½ cup pears, ½ Tbsp almonds
Ingredients
¾ cup skim milk
¼ cup quinoa
½ Tbsp brown sugar
½ Tbsp Stevia
½ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp salt
1 cup apple, diced
1 cup pear, diced
1 Tbsp almond slivers
Instructions
Place the quinoa and milk in a deep microwavable dish. Cook on 60% power, uncovered, for 5 minutes, stir and then cook 4 minutes longer at 60% power. Remove from microwave and cover with foil. Let sit for 2 minutes.
Fluff quinoa and stir in brown sugar, stevia, cinnamon and salt. Top with apple, pear and almonds and mix well. Serve hot.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (¼ cup quinoa mixture, ½ cup apples, ½ cup pears, ½ Tbsp almonds):
Calories: 304
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 342mg
Carbohydrates: 52g
Fiber: 11g
Sugar 23g
Protein: 10g
